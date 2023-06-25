Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $453.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.