The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.