Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.16 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.