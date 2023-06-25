Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,128 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.