Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

