Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,122,000 after buying an additional 177,047 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,127,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,413,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,127,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,413,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

MRNA opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.