McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

