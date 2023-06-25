Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,567 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

