Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 225 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shopify Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.