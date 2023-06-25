Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

