Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 574 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

