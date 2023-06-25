Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

