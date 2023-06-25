Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

