Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

Insider Activity

Universal Display Price Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $135.95 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

