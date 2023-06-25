Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,274 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $320,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

