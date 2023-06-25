Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,350 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,207,000.

OMFL opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

