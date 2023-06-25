Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

