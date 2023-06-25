Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity

Intuit Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $452.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

