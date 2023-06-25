Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after buying an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.