Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWD stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.