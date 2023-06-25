Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $514,000 Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $57.63 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

