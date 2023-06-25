Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $502,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

