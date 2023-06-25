Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
