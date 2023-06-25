Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.