Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

