Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

