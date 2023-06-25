Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $3,872,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

