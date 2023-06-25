Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VXF stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.