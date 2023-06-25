Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.58. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 111.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CWH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

