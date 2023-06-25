Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

XOM stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

