JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

