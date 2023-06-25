Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $563,319.30 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64.

On Wednesday, June 14th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20.

On Monday, June 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38.

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.