Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,738 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.