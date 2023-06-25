Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,823 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,663,000 after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $141.49 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.