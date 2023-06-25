Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,746 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average of $214.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.68 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

