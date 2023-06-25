Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,407 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Best Buy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Best Buy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,958 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $79.13 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

