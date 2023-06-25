Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

SJM stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

