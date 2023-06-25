Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

