Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $6,160.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,169.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,820.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,353.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

