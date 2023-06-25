Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 91,280 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

