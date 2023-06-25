Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

