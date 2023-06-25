Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.71 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.84.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

