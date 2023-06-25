Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $50,862,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $214.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.