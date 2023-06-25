Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,880.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $222,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

