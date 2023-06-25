Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,359,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,457,000 after buying an additional 152,757 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,701.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 457,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,339 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET opened at $63.41 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

