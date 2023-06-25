Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TYL stock opened at $396.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.08 and its 200 day moving average is $349.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

