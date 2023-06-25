Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $45.04 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

