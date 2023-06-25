Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $188.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 99,825 shares worth $21,559,620. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.