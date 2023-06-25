General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of GM opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

