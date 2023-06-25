Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $97.19 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

