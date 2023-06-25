Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

